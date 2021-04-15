College sports already adapting to new NCAA transfer rules

"There's over 2,000 kids that went into the football transfer portal," North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. "The last update that I got was that only 37% had a place to go."

Combine the number of transfers with the NCAA's decision to give athletes in all sports a free year of eligibility because of the pandemic and there is little doubt that there will be more scholarship-worthy major college football players than available scholarships over the next few seasons.

Coaches have already begun lobbying for relief in the form of increasing either the yearly cap of 25 signees or the overall roster cap of 85 scholarship players. Brown is among those who have mentioned allowing programs to add a transfer if they lose a transfer.

The concern, especially in football, is that a wave of departures after spring practice could lead to a depleted roster and no means to fill it.

The NCAA's new transfer rules will require players in fall and winter sports to notify their current schools they intend to leave by May 1; spring sport athletes must do so by July 1, starting in 2022.

Administrators who have the final say on NCAA rules are in no rush to make changes.