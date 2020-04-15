Coloring contest Apr 15, 2020 49 min ago 1 min to read × Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up Become a Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News Historic Auburn mansion going up for sale Updated Apr 13, 2020 The owner of an historic Auburn mansion has announced his intention to sell it. But first, the mansion will be the subject of a paranormal inv… +2 Local News 'Truly heroic': Family, friends honor Auburn nurse going to NYC to help fight COVID-19 Updated Apr 12, 2020 AUBURN — Michele Andreassen suddenly heard a symphony of car horns blaring outside of her Auburn home Friday afternoon. When she went outside … Local News Upstate NY dairy farms forced to dump milk Updated Apr 12, 2020 Stewart Young of East River Dairy in Homer drove up the muddy path Tuesday, parked his truck and stepped out to see the Alnye truck with a tub… Local News Auburn Walmart briefly evacuated after bomb threat Updated Apr 9, 2020 The Auburn Walmart was briefly evacuated after an unfounded bomb threat Wednesday night, the Auburn Police Department said. Crime and Courts Second arrest made in Auburn beating and home burglary Updated 6 hrs ago A Summerhill man is allegedly one one of four assailants who beat and robbed an Auburn man in his home in January, Auburn police said. +2 Local News COVID-19 cases spike in Cayuga County as 11 residents test positive Updated Apr 12, 2020 One day after Cayuga County announced its first coronavirus-related death, the county reported its highest number of new positive cases in a s… +5 Local News 'Never stop learning': Auburn's Dr. Joseph Karpinski, prominent philanthropist, dies at 96 Updated Apr 13, 2020 Dr. Joseph Karpinski, a longtime oral surgeon in the Cayuga County area who was known for his gregarious personality and philanthropic endeavo… Lifestyles People in Cayuga County can't 'pause' recovery during COVID-19 Updated Apr 13, 2020 "With the disease we have, we can't just put everything on pause." Local News Police: Drunk drove wrong way on Thruway near Weedsport Updated Apr 12, 2020 Police said motorists were forced to veer out of the way as a drunk driver went in the wrong direction on the state Thruway in Cayuga County. Local News Two test positive for COVID-19, Cayuga County has 33 confirmed cases Updated Apr 14, 2020 After a brief streak with no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Monday that two residents t…