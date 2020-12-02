Colt McCoy ready to start for NY Giants with Jones iffy

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Colt McCoy is getting ready to compete against somebody other than his current team.

With Daniel Jones nursing a hamstring injury, McCoy is preparing to start for the New York Giants on Sunday against the NFC West-leading Seahawks in Seattle.

Jones was injured in the third quarter of last weekend's win over Cincinnati. He did not practice on Wednesday as the NFC East-leading Giants (4-7) held mostly a walk-through workout to prepare for the Seahawks (8-3).

Neither coach Joe Judge nor Jones shed any light on whether Jones would be ready for Sunday, when the Giants go for their fourth straight win.

Judge spoke before practice and said he had not talked with team trainers. Jones said his right hamstring is feeling better and he hopes it will continue to improve. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft naturally said he wants to play but he would not go beyond that.

McCoy has played in 40 games with the Browns, 49ers, Washington and the Giants since being draft in the third round by Cleveland in 2010. He has started 28 and has a 7-21 record. He signed with the Giants this season after spending six years with Washington and playing in 11 games with seven starts, including one last year.