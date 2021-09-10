Column: 20 years after 9/11, sports reveals its limitations

"We're all wondering what the heck's going on," said Truex, who went on to stardom in the NASCAR Cup series and remains one of its top drivers. "This was a long time ago. There wasn't like social media and all this stuff on your phone. You didn't know. You had to turn on the news and see what was happening."

When Truex and his crew located a TV set, they couldn't believe their eyes.

"It was like we were in some crazy nightmare," he says now.

In some ways, we're still struggling to wake up from Sept. 11, 2001, when four planes plunged from the skies, two skyscrapers crumpled to the pavement and nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

We've certainly squandered what became a fleeting moment in time, when sports helped us cope with the grieving, get on with the healing and provided a glimmer of hope that we truly were one nation, indivisible.

The first post-9/11 baseball game at Shea Stadium, where Mike Piazza hit a game-winning homer for the New York Mets with the ruins of the World Trade Center still smoldering just a few miles away, seems many lifetimes ago.