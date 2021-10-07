Column: 8 won't be enough for the College Football Playoff

While the playoff is thought of as a three-game event — two semifinals and the championship game — ESPN pays about $600 million per year for a seven-game package: the three that determine the national champion, plus four New Year's Six bowls.

An eight-team playoff would fit within the existing seven-game structure, turning four bowl games that currently have no impact on the crowning of a national champion into four more valuable quarterfinals. The problem is that ESPN would not be contractually obligated to increase its rights fee to broadcast them, according to a person familiar with the agreement between ESPN and the CFP. (ESPN through a spokesman declined a request for comment by the AP.)

Because eight doesn't create new games, there would be no way for the CFP to bring aboard new TV partners — and their millions — before the end of the contract with ESPN.

That is seen by the group as vital. Multiple TV partners means multiple bidders to drive up the price of the new, bigger playoff.

Also, having more networks than just ESPN invested in the postseason could motivate networks to invest in the regular season. This is especially important to the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 as the expiration dates for their current media rights deals quickly approach.