Column: A woman in charge, and it's about time

Indeed, Ng had the rare ability to see what her future was — and believe there was a path to the top even when others saw it as impossible. She went from playing stickball in Queens to playing softball in college. A career in baseball beckoned, even if it was in the front office and not on the field.

The problem was, baseball wasn't quite ready. It took three decades for Ng to reach the top, and the biggest reason behind that had nothing to do with her ability to do the job.

She was hired as an intern by the Chicago White Sox and worked her way up over the years. But even after stints with the Yankees and as an assistant general manager for the Dodgers, no team was willing to hand Ng the reins.

At least five times over the last 15 years she was interviewed for jobs running teams. Some, she thought, never had any intention of hiring her in the first place.

"After so many times you feel delated and feel like maybe it's not going to happen,'' she said. "Even if it hadn't happened, I was never going to see my career as a failure."