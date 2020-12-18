Column: Alabama's Nick Saban is Coach Killer of the SEC

"Obviously I love doing what I do, and want to continue to do it for as long as I feel like I can contribute in a positive way to the program," Saban said. "That's about the only plan I have for the future."

Why would he stop now?

This year's Alabama team might be his best yet, having breezed through a 10-game, SEC-only schedule with a perfect record. No game was closer than 15 points, the average margin of victory for the top-ranked Crimson Tide a whopping 32.7 points.

And if anyone needed a reminder of how this behemoth keeps regenerating year after year, even after sending countless first-round draft picks to the NFL, Saban landed what is projected to be the nation's top recruiting class during this week's early signing period.

"It's almost unfair," Steve Spurrier, the former Florida coach who once cast a nearly Saban-like presence over the SEC, told Sports Illustrated for a profile piece this week.

Alabama, he said, was "like being in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl and every year they get the first 10 picks in the first round. And then they get 10 in the second round and the rest of you guys take everyone else."