Column: Brady remains great in a season like no other

The greatest of all time was meant for just this time.

"I think we knew this was going to happen tonight, didn't we?'' Brady asked his teammates in front of him at the trophy ceremony.

Maybe, but they probably weren't prepared for the way it did happen.

Brady was Brady, of course, and on this night he was almost perfect. The game was pretty much decided in the first half, meaning there was no need for any last minute heroics, and the smothering Buccaneers defense did what no one expected by keeping Mahomes out of the end zone all game long.

He's had more exciting Super Bowl wins, sure. Indeed, Brady has had so many Super Bowl wins that the tendency is to try and rank them like they are not actually equal in value.

And even if Brady wasn't about to rate this one, he did acknowledge one thing: His team rose to the occasion when it mattered most in a 31-9 win that was every bit as lopsided as the score indicated.

"We ended up playing our best game of the year,'' Brady said.