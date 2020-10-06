Column: College football sending wrong messages vs COVID-19

In a season-opening upset of the defending national champs, new Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was caught many times with his face uncovered. He blatantly violated league rules, and then cast doubt on whether masks were needed at all.

"I try to do my best with it, but once you're 6 feet apart, I can't help but wonder if some of this isn't an homage to politicians," Leach said, doing his best to send the most irresponsible message to his players.

Thankfully, there are coaches like Duke's David Cutcliffe, who understand the gravity of the situation.

"I'm first a believer that it's important to other people that you wear a mask -- more important to other people than it is to you," he said. "I promised our players and I promised our parents that the No. 1 priority that we would have would be the health and well-being of those young men."

Of course, it was always gong to be difficult to maintain a safe environment in a high-contact sport played in close quarters.

We've already seen positive tests, and we will surely see many more before the season is done.

But the goal must be to get through this without anyone suffering long-term health problems or, heaven forbid, dying.