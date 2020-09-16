Column: College football whiffs in tackling the coronavirus

— The coronavirus already has forced the postponement of several games just a couple of weeks into the season, hardly a promising sign with schools facing a limited window of potential make-up dates and fears that the onset of flu season will lead to a "twindemic" that makes it even more difficult to keep players healthy.

— Austin Peay probably wishes it had called off its first game. None of the team's three long snappers were able to play, so a linebacker tried to do the job. He botched a couple of snaps and the Governors lost on a last-minute score.

The Big Ten was the first of the Power Five conferences to postpone the season until at least after the first of the year. The league expected the rest of its brethren to follow suit, but with each conference free to do its own thing, only the Pac-12 came along for the ride.

Looking on enviously as the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 carried on with plans for the season, the Big Ten faced the backlash of players, coaches and parents. More ominously, the league knew it might take years to recover from the blow to its finances and recruiting efforts.

That was a diagnosis the league could not accept.

So, it's game on!