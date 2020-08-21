Column: Could this be the year Cinderella wins NBA title?

In the 70-year history of the league, there have only been eighth champions that went into the playoffs seeded lower than No. 2 in their conference or division, and only two of those were not at least third.

The 1969 Boston Celtics finished fourth in the Eastern Division — the final playoff spot — but they were hardly some plucky underdog. A championship run that seems surprising at first glance actually marked the last hurrah for the game's greatest dynasty, an 11th title in 13 years to send Bill Russell into retirement with yet another ring.

The NBA's only true Cinderella champion was the 1995 Houston Rockets, but even their bucking-the-odds crown as a No. 6 seed wasn't totally out of the blue.

The Rockets were the reigning champions, after all, taking advantage of Michael Jordan's dalliance with baseball to capture their first title. The following year, a midseason trade that paired Clyde Drexler with Hakeem Olajuwon gave Houston a pair of future Hall of Famers, who carried the team to its second straight title.

Since then, only two teams seeded fifth or lower have gotten as far as the conference finals.