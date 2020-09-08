Column: Credibility for Dustin Johnson and for the FedEx Cup

Plus, it helped to have someone like Johnson putting it so high on his list of priorities.

He was annoyed when he didn't win in 2016 as the No. 1 seed when he had a share of the 54-hole lead and closed with a 73. Johnson had to wait in the clubhouse to see his fate decided by a three-man playoff among Rory McIlroy, Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell. As long as McIlroy didn't win, Johnson would be the FedEx Cup champion.

Just his luck, McIlroy won.

Johnson spoke openly about the FedEx Cup at the start of each postseason every year since then. He relishes being No. 1 in any category, and it bothered him to see names on the FedEx Cup trophy that started with Tiger Woods and included McIlroy, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose.

All are major champions. All but Furyk and Stenson have reached No. 1 in the world.

No, it's not the same as winning a major, and Johnson is still woefully underachieving in that category with one U.S. Open. He will get two more cracks before the end of the year at Winged Foot in two weeks and at Augusta National in November.

For now, the FedEx Cup was a big box to tick, especially the manner in which he finished.