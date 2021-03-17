Column: DJ, McIlroy among those searching as Masters nears

"I've got a little ways to go," Johnson said on a conference call Tuesday for the Masters. "Obviously, the game is not quite in the form that I would like it to be in right now, but I've got plenty of time to get it back in order leading up to Augusta."

Yes, there is plenty of time for Johnson and McIlroy, not to mention Xander Schauffele, who went from mediocre at Concession to missing the cut at Sawgrass. Schauffele had made 22 straight cuts until The Players, so that gets attention.

It's not the same as it was two years ago heading into the Masters, when eight of the top 10 players in the world had won on the PGA Tour leading into the first major of the year. And it's not any cause for alarm, even when someone as steady as Patrick Cantlay misses the cut.

Even so, it's all about momentum at this point in the calendar.

Thomas was lacking that when he arrived at The Players. His head had been spinning from issues off the course, such as the fallout from an anti-gay comment he muttered under his breath and the death of his grandfather. Add that to poor play and he was headed down the wrong road.