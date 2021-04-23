Column: Dodgers have chance for baseball greatness

"The pedigree is there, the talent is there," Roberts added. "There's no telling how good this club can be."

For starters, we're not going to consider any team prior to 1947, since a large, very talented segment of the population was barred from playing in the big leagues.

That rules out the 1906 Chicago Cubs, who still hold the mark for best winning percentage (.763) from a season in which they claimed 116 victories and lost only 36 times. Besides, there's a very glaring mark against that squad: a shocking defeat in the World Series to a team known as the "Hitless Wonders," the crosstown rival White Sox.

With some regret, we're also removing the 1927 Yankees — the famed Murderers' Row squad of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig — from the conversation. Sure, they won the American League title by a staggering 19 games and swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in the World Series, but who knows how they would have fared in a world where the Hank Aarons and Willie Mayses of their era were allowed to suit up?

So, with those parameters in mind, let's see how the Dodgers might stack up against the best of the best since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier.