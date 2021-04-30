Column: Drafting a franchise QB always a risky endeavor

Then there's Jones, the No. 15 pick of the Patriots. He was largely overlooked out of high school and had only full season as the starter at Alabama, but he couldn't have landed in a better spot than New England, where he'll be groomed as the long-term replacement for Tom Brady.

Jones' skillset would not have worked for a lot of teams, but it should be a smooth transition going from the greatest coach in college football history (Nick Saban) to the greatest coach in NFL history (Bill Belichick). After hearing his name called by the Patriots, Jones headed to the draft stage with the urgency of someone who wasn't the least bit intimidated about following in Brady's footsteps.

As for the other first-round QBs, the outlook is a bit murkier.

Wilson's arm strength prompted the New York Jets to pick him at No. 2 after cutting ties with Sam Darnold, who was selected at No. 3 just three seasons ago. But Wilson's resume was basically built on one stellar season at BYU, where he didn't face any Power Five competition or anything close to the sort of media scrutiny he'll now be getting in the Big Apple.