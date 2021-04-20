Column: Drop in payroll adds fuel to baseball labor talks

The rich are getting richer, largely because nothing is standing in the way of owners signing the latest hot player to keep fans happy.

But baseball's middle class is getting squeezed. Analytics are causing teams to re-evaluate how much they want to commit to non-superstars for certain skill sets, and often they discover the best answer is the lowest paid player available.

Consider this: The 50 highest paid players make one-third of all the salary in baseball. The 100 highest paid players account for more than half the payroll, leaving 800 other players to split the remaining 47.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the median salary — the point at which an equal number of players are above and below — is $1.15 million, down 30% from the $1.65 million record high at the start of 2015.

For now, that means less complaining among fans about highly paid players who don't produce on the field. But with the collective bargaining agreement expiring after this season it also means there's a risk of no baseball come this time next year.

Management and the player's union have long had a contentious relationship that seems to only be getting worse. And with salaries dropping, there are already whispers about a possible walkout or strike when the current contract expires Dec. 1.