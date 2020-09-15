Column: Dustin Johnson in top shape, and so is Winged Foot

Most recent was Shinnecock Hills two years ago, when Johnson took a four-shot lead into the weekend, shot 77 on the baked greens on Saturday and finished two shots behind Brooks Koepka.

Johnson never seems bothered by the misses because of that short memory. And anything in his mind right now is from the last month or so, most of it great. Two victories. Two runner-up finishes, neither self-inflicted.

Expectations are high from everyone but him.

"I mean, I expect to play well every week," Johnson said. "But coming here ... the game is in good form right now, hopefully it stays in good form for the rest of the week, but it's one of those golf courses where it's very difficult and you need to be spot-on if you want to play well."

Johnson shedded the "best to never win a major" label at Oakmont in 2016, an incredible performance considering he didn't even know the score over the final two hours because the USGA waited until it was over to assess a penalty shot that Johnson still thinks he didn't deserve from his ball moving on the green.

But if there's a case for "best with one major," he wins in a landslide.