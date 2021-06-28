Column: Earnhardt blossoms into multimedia personality

"It's best for me to learn on camera because that's when I'm all jacked up, I got the most energy," Earnhardt said. "If I already knew everything when we got there, I'd be dull and boring."

Earnhardt is sucked into the history of each track, and when it comes to NASCAR's earliest days he is fascinated to hear full versions of events long-whispered about, or told in half-truths or exaggerations.

"Sometimes you are in the middle of these shows and you are like 'Maybe we don't want to learn what happened. Maybe we don't need to know. Maybe NASCAR doesn't want this to be discovered,'" Earnhardt said. "I don't know if I want to piss off people."

That's the part of the new job Earnhardt struggles with most, crossing over from NASCAR ambassador to impartial observer. But he strives to be both genuine and legitimate in his presentations.

The pressures are so different from his driving days. Fellow analyst Jeff Burton assured Earnhardt when he joined the network that it was challenging work in the broadcast booth — but good, bad or indifferent, it is still easier than racing because the show is over when the checkered flag flies.