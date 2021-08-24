Column: Even Manny Pacquiao finds Father Time undefeated

Here's hoping we've seen the last of Pacquiao in the ring. Not because it seems like boxing will have a big hole to fill with his departure, but because time has taken its toll on Pacquiao like it has for so many fighters before him.

Golfers can play long past their prime, as evidenced by Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship win at the age of 50. There's a football player Pacquiao's age in Florida who is coming off a Super Bowl win and showing no signs of wanting to hang up his cleats.

But you don't play boxing, where there's always a chance the next big punch may be the last.

No, Pacquiao didn't look horrible in the ring when he dropped a unanimous decision to Ugas. But he sure didn't look like a fighter who could beat Errol Spence Jr., a dominant welterweight who was scheduled to be his opponent before being diagnosed with a detached retina two weeks before the fight.

Pacquiao caught a break by escaping a possible beating. But even the unheralded Ugas was able to beat him going away — a clear sign that after 26 years fighting as a pro it's time to hang them up.

"I am a fighter inside and outside the ring and I have work to do now for my people," Pacquiao said. "In the future, you may not see Manny Pacquiao again in the ring but I am so happy what I accomplished."