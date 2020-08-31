Column: Everyone chasing Harvick, Hamlin as playoffs begin

Hendrick Motorsports has fourwins: Two from Chase Elliott and one each from Alex Bowman and William Byron, who raced his way into the playoffs with his first career victory last Saturday at Daytona.

The rest of the field is all over the map.

Cole Custer is the only rookie in the playoffs and earned his first career berth with a surprise win at Kentucky. Matt DiBenedetto is also making his first career playoff appearance by pointing his way in at Daytona.

DiBenedetto gave Ford eight cars in the playoff field, well ahead of Chevrolet (five) and Toyota (three). The full four-car slates from SHR and Penske — DiBenedetto drives for Wood Brothers Racing, a Penske affiliate — all advanced as the Blue Oval brand took half the 16 slots.

"This is a big one making the playoffs for the Wood Brothers," DiBenedetto said. "This is very big, really special and I'm glad we'll be able to get to work and do the best we can the rest of the season."

Does he have a shot? Probably not.

But DiBenedetto is one of four drivers in the playoffs without a firm contract for 2021 and a strong performance could earn him extension.