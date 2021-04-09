Column: Finau has quite a resume except for glaring omission

Yet, despite all his success and feel-good backstory, it's impossible to ignore that Finau's winless streak has now stretched to more than five years.

He knows that must change if he's going be recognized as a truly great player.

"I feel like I carry a lot of confidence in these big events because I have competed at a high level in a lot of them.," he said. "But I think missing that W keeps me humble and hungry, and hopefully I can notch that off this week."

Maybe his experience from two years ago at Augusta National will help him get over the hump this time.

Finau went into the final round tied with Woods, two shots behind the leader, Francesco Molinari (the answer to our first question, for those left hanging). They played as a threesome, going off early to get ahead of storms bearing down on Augusta.

With all eyes on Woods, of course, Finau wilted in the glare of one of golf's most memorable days.

He struggled through a mediocre round, essentially a forgotten figure after he dunked one in Rae's Creek at No. 12. Finau signed for a 72 and a tie for fifth, two strokes behind Woods, who brought the thunder with his 15th major title.

Looking back on that day stirs up mixed feelings for Finau.