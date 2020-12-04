Column: In a crazy world, Steelers provide needed stability

Tomlin is the epitome of the "Steeler Way," which essentially comes down to sticking with those you hire for the long haul, drafting wisely, developing your picks, and rarely splurging in free agency. If you're stirring up trouble in the locker room, you won't be around for long — no matter how talented you might be. Antonio Brown learned that lesson the hard way.

In general, there's not a lot of turnover from year to year, which was especially useful during this most unusual of seasons. With offseason workouts scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Steelers were able to cope better than most teams. They weren't breaking in a bunch of new players. They didn't have to adjust to a new coach or widespread changes to the staff.

Even now, when the Steelers are in the midst of playing three games in 12 days because of schedule changes forced by COVID-19, they don't seem flustered.

"I turned from being upset, because you're so dialed in, to it just being funny, like 'OK, whatever now,'" quarterback and MVP candidate Ben Roethlisberger said Friday. "Whatever they tell us to do, just go play."

Noll's first three seasons ended with losing records as he built up what had been a woebegone franchise into one of the league's greatest dynasties, winning four Super Bowl titles in a six-year period.