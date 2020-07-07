Column: Johnson finds voice during last NASCAR season

"I can be down and out on my situation, but if I turn on the news and I see how this virus has impacted so many others, I quickly feel thankful that I'm asymptomatic and that I don't have any major issues," Johnson said. "We're hopeful that through our situation that maybe some others can learn from this as well."

Both Johnson and his wife, Chani, tested positive. He said their two young daughters tested negative.

The positive test stunned Johnson, a fitness freak who has studied nutrition, cycled through the mountains with Lance Armstrong, swam with Olympians and completed the Boston Marathon. He insisted his family, led by "rule follower" Chani, was diligent in trying to protect themselves from the virus and have no idea how it was contracted.

In fact, in his compulsiveness to stay ahead of the virus, Johnson was tested for antibodies in the early days of the pandemic. He tested positive, which he believed gave him a "data base," but now understands the testing at that time may not have been accurate.

So Johnson is the first NASCAR driver to test positive — the last one anyone would have expected — and understands that it gives him an opportunity to educate others on COVID-19.