Column: Koepka back (again) and trying to salvage lost year

And here he is again, healthy and hopeful.

He said he feels "a million times better" than when he returned at Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia in late January.

"I didn't know how bad I felt until I actually feel good," he said. "It's nice to be back."

Koepka has been coping with injuries since he first joined the PGA Tour six years ago. He went a month without playing because of an ankle injury in 2016, came back at the PGA Championship and tied for fourth on a 36-hole Sunday that effectively wrapped up a spot in the Ryder Cup.

A wrist injury knocked him out of the Masters in 2018, and he came back to win two majors. Before the slip in South Korea, the knee was aggravating him so much in 2019 he rarely practiced. That was the year he won the PGA Championship and was runner-up in the Masters and U.S. Open.

But he said problems with the knee eventually fed into the hip as he was making compensations to get through on his left side. He says he suffered a partial tear of the labrum in his left hip at Harding Park during the PGA Championship, where he went into the final round two shots out of the lead and stumbled to a 74.

Koepka doesn't like making excuses, but he didn't mince words when asked about his performance this year.