Column: Kyle Larson appears to be unstoppable at Hendrick

"We're going to have to get a little bit better as the summer months go on if we want to compete with them in the long term."

Next up comes Sunday's first Cup race at Nashville Speedway, which has been dormant since its 21st and final Xfinity Series race in 2011. Larson will go to Tennessee with Valvoline making its debut on his No. 5 Chevrolet as the third of four sponsors so far announced for Larson this season.

It will be just the third time in 17 events that a non-Hendrick company has been featured on his car. But with this rate of success, companies aren't going to stay away from Larson much longer, which is what Hendrick banked on all along when he offered the exiled driver a return.

Larson understands there may be no reward at the end of the season for his success — Kevin Harvick won a Cup-high nine races last year but failed to advance to the championship round of the playoffs — but nine finishes of fourth or better have him feeling really good right now at second in the Cup standings.

"The races are hard to win and championships are even harder to win," Larson said. "This is definitely the best opportunity I've ever had to win the championship. But there's still a long season left, and other cars and teams are going to get better, and so will we.

"Just got to keep working hard, and hopefully we can have ourselves in position come October or November."

Jenna Fryer covers auto racing for The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter @JennaFryer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0