Column: Larson can't outrun past, only change conversation

"I think everybody loves a good redemption story," Keselowski said later. "He's fought really hard for his opportunity to come back. I told him I wanted to win the damn race. But if I couldn't, I'm glad he did. We've all been kind of pulling for him."

When Larson got to victory lane, Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black fulltime driver, was there to shake his hand.

"Told him way to keep his head thru it all! We all knew it was a matter of time," Wallace wrote on Twitter.

Bill Lester, once NASCAR's lone Black driver during seven seasons of Truck Series racing, joined Mario Andretti in lauding Larson online.

"You got your second chance and absolutely made the most of it!" Lester wrote on Twitter. "Your talent was never in question, only one of your decisions."

Larson said he "definitely got a little choked up" on the final lap of Sunday's win. He composed himself during his celebratory burnouts and the only emotion he showed when he climbed from the car was joy.

He admitted he didn't know if he'd ever race in NASCAR again, win another race or compete for a championship. And he was beyond grateful to Hendrick for the second chance he's been granted — even if that narrative is not going to go away for a while.