Column: Limited in play, Tiger returns to a course he ruled

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Along with his five victories and five-runner-up finishes, Tiger Woods only once in 12 appearances at Sherwood Country Club has finished worse than a tie for fourth.

That one time is a reminder how much time and circumstances have changed.

It was at the end of 2005, and Woods was competing for the sixth time in six weeks. His itinerary took him from Atlanta to China to Japan to Hawaii to the California desert before wrapping up his worldwide, whirlwind tour at Sherwood in his Target World Challenge. He tied for 14th against a 16-man field.

Imagine that. Six events in six weeks, even if two of them were 36 holes (PGA Grand Slam and Skins Games).

Now he hardly plays at all.

The Zozo Championship at Sherwood is his sixth tournament in the last eight months.

True, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out three months from the schedule. Even so, Woods waited a month after the shutdown ended in June before making his first appearance. He tied for 40th at the Memorial. He hasn't played in a month since missing the cut in the U.S. Open. And he likely only has one more tournament — the Masters — the rest of the year.

Golf should be used to this by now.