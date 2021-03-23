Column: Love him or hate him, Gragson has NASCAR talking

"They like the fire in the belly, they like the competitiveness," said Mattes. "They like him. And they like him because there's 365 days that he goes to work and its the sum of the above. It's not the guy who backed up on pit road, or who was right or who was wrong. Those are incidents. When you build your business model around 33 Saturdays, you've got a losing business model."

Mattes acknowledged the No. 9 car is a "co-funded model" in which family money is contributed, but said a large percentage of seats in both the Xfinity and Truck Series are structured in which the driver brings funding. But is Gragson a straight ride-buyer?

"That perception is 100% incorrect," Mattes said.

JRM last year attempted an intervention of sorts with Gragson, and team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. told him he was too aggressive and needed to reign it in a bit. Gragson tried and ultimately found it was a terrible fit: "I finally got into the playoffs and I'm like, 'Screw that, I'm going to go out there and race as hard as I can and be comfortable with myself.'"