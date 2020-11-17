Column: Majors summed up by the young, the bold, the best

"Hitting it farther is definitely an easier way to play the game," DeChambeau said. "No matter what, athletics are always going to be the top of mind in sport, and no matter what sport you're in."

He wisely figured out at Winged Foot that with tight, turning fairways on firm turf, no one was going to hit many fairways even playing with shorter clubs they could control, so why not swing for the fences? It worked at Winged Foot, not so much at the Masters, but only because he didn't hit his irons or putt as well as he did at Winged Foot. That still matters.

DeChambeau will get another crack at reducing Augusta National to a par 67 next April.

Oddly enough, Johnson averaged 67 a day at the Masters, though when asked at the start of the week what was his idea of realistic par at Augusta, Johnson replied, "The par is 72 when you add up the numbers on the holes."

Simple enough.

Even with two tournaments remaining, the Masters closed the curtain on an extraordinary year, and Johnson is a most extraordinary player. He now has 24 victories on the PGA Tour, at least one in every year except 2014. In his last seven starts, he has three victories, three runner-up finishes and a tie for sixth at the U.S. Open.