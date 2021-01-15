Column: Meyer faces tough adjustment heading to NFL Jaguars

"This league is not for everybody," safety Lawyer Milloy said. "This league is for real men. I think he realized he didn't belong here."

Petrino drew the ire of the veterans for an aloof, dictatorial style and a bunch of silly, college-like rules, from banishing televisions in the locker room to frowning on any loud talking at team dinners when the Falcons were on the road.

Meyer will learn right away that communication, compromise and carving out a more balanced arrangement with his players are the keys to being a great NFL coach.

He won't be able to run roughshod over his team like he did at Florida and Ohio State, where he became the only coach other than Saban to win national championships at more than one school.

"We're going to treat our players not good, we're going to treat our players great," Meyer said, clearly trying to get a jump on this new dynamic. "We're going to love them, we're going to grind them, but they're going to be treated great."

Saban and Spurrier are perhaps the most infamous cases of a highly successful college coach flaming out in the pros.

Saban went 15-17 in two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Spurrier was 12-20 in two years at Washington before he walked away. Neither made the playoffs.