Column: MLB plays hardball - and deals blow to the heartland

In their most recent season, Tri-City had the third-highest attendance in the 14-team league, averaging more than 3,869. The only two teams that were higher, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley, both survived with moves to a new league.

"You look at the facility, the attendance, you look at the fan base, you look at the geography," Murphy said, pointing to a metropolitan area of more than 1.1 million residents that includes the nearby cities of Albany and Schenectady. "You look at the market size and what we've been able to do for the last 18 years, and you would think it would have put us in a good position to be part of the 120."

Tri-City wasn't the only team that had cause to gripe.

The Lexington Legends, long one of the better-drawing clubs in the Class A South Atlantic League, were cast aside in the contraction.

Ditto for the Kane County Cougars, a Class A Midwest League team based in the Chicago suburbs for nearly three decades. Despite ranking in the top three in attendance every year but one over their long history, the Cougars didn't get the call from the big leagues.

Now, they'll have to carry on as an independent franchise in one of the "affiliated leagues" that MLB is partnering with to supposedly help find landing spots for at least some of the spurned teams.