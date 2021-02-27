Column: Names of Black athletes need to adorn stadiums

But that was merely a tepid start.

Recognizing that certain financial and logistical issues might need to be resolved, here are some other changes that would do justice to the history of Black athletes:

CARRIER DOME — The 49,000-seat stadium, which serves as home of Syracuse's football and basketball programs, opened in 1980 with a name tied to a large donation made by the heating and air conditioning conglomerate. While the field now carries the name of Ernie Davis, college football's first Black Heisman Trophy winner, the entire facility should be renamed the Jim Brown Dome.

Brown was one of college and pro football's greatest stars, as well as a towering figure among athletes who fought for civil rights in the 1960s (a role that is fictionally portrayed in the movie "One Night in Miami," a leading Oscar contender).

SANFORD STADIUM — Known for its famed hedges that encircle the playing field, the 92,000-seat home of the Georgia Bulldogs carries the name of Steadman Vincent Sanford, a university president in the 1930s and driving force behind the development of the school's athletic program in the Jim Crow era. (In addition, the field was named in honor of longtime former coach Vince Dooley in 2019).