Column: NASCAR closes stabilized, and energized by Elliott

The series for at least a decade has been adjusting to an ever-changing economic landscape, an aging fan base, declining television ratings and attendance, and a dearth of star power. When the pandemic put NASCAR on a 10-week pause in March, the series could have collapsed.

Instead, NASCAR was one of the first sports to resume competition, first to get fans back into the stands and first to complete its entire schedule. A new car originally scheduled for 2021 was postponed a year, but expectations of the car improving the business model has ignited interest among new team owners.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps called 2020 "the single most difficult year that we've faced as a sport," but a year in which the industry unified to keep cars on the track. Next year's season-opening Daytona 500 is still on schedule for Feb. 14 and plans now include spectators in the stands.

Uncertainty hangs over everything, but Phelps said NASCAR is in good shape.

"Will everyone's bottom line look more challenged? The answer is yes. Do I believe we as a sport are going to shut down? We are not," Phelps said. "Are we financially viable to move forward? We are. We are going to persevere and we are going to continue to put on races, bring that great racing to the fan base."