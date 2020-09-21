Column: NASCAR's dizzying silly season will change landscape

The top prize is a seat at Hendrick Motorsports, which will replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. It's the job opportunity of a lifetime and LaJoie made a run at it back in January when he hand-delivered a letter to Rick Hendrick at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

WHAT COULD HAPPEN

Every indication is that Hendrick is the only logical place for Larson, though the team has not said if he is a contender for Johnson's No. 48. That could be because Larson instead could land the No. 88 with Bowman moving to the No. 48.

Denny Hamlin is on the verge of announcing some sort of ownership group as the three-time Daytona 500 winner prepares for his future. All of NASCAR's top-tier teams have said they aren't in play for Wallace, so it seems obvious that Wallace and his sponsorship dollars are part of Hamlin's effort. Hamlin is believed to be closing in on the Germain Racing charter.

Stewart-Haas Racing said it doesn't expect to change its four-car lineup and Clint Bowyer is the only driver still unsigned. Briscoe, who has seven Xfinity Series wins for SHR this season, wants a promotion; it is not clear what he will do if Bowyer is extended for another year.