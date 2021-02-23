Column: NASCAR's flag ban opens sport to diverse new crowd

It is no coincidence these NASCAR newcomers followed the banning of the Confederate flag.

"I don't think this was a place where a lot of us felt comfortable being because of what we thought," Kamara said. "You see that flag, you see the scope of what's going on... One bad apple spoils the bunch.'"

None of the stereotypes Kamara had come to believe about NASCAR has proven true.

"I'm meeting fans, interacting with people, and I'm like, 'Oh, this is a safe space,'" Kamara said. "This is not what I thought it was. I was pleasantly surprised."

There's been blowback toward NASCAR for drawing a firm line but it fits Phelps' vision for the sport. He has cited a recent brand tracking study that found 1,750 self-identified "avid NASCAR fans" overwhelmingly supported the sanctioning body's stance on social justice in 2020.

Banning the flag ultimately "opened up an aperture to a brand-new fan base," Phelps said.

It could be that those who typically would raise a Confederate flag at a race stayed home this year rather than comply with NASCAR's new world order. And maybe people really did stop watching.