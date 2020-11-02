Column: NASCAR's Johnson leaves lasting charitable mark

"We knew in the beginning that children would be our focus but we wanted to keep it broad enough to help communities in need, as well," Johnson told The Associated Press. "Chani has a love of the arts and has always had a watchful eye on arts-related programs. I have a watchful eye on the physical fitness projects. There are things that we look for, but we really try to give help where it is most needed."

It started as a small gesture to help schools in California and Oklahoma, where Johnson and his wife grew up, and in North Carolina, their current home. It has evolved into a multi-layered program that has awarded 134 grants, aided 131 different charities and completed nine technology makeovers.

Lori Kiesser of Inside the Outdoors, a science education field trip program, said an award her group received in 2016 transformed the program's social media presence and created a partnership with the Fontana (California) Unified School District.

Kiesser noted her grandson, Brennan, attends a Title I school in Southern California where children struggle to envision future opportunities. The award from Johnson has made it so her grandson "has no trouble imagining himself as part of NASCAR, whether it is working for a team or being part of the next generation of fans.