Column: Nassib's video shatters decades-old sports barrier

All it took was an Instagram post.

In a 59-second video Monday, Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active player in the NFL's 101-year history to publicly declare he is gay. The end wasn't accompanied by a bang or a whimper, but rather a cheerful, matter-of-fact announcement that he hoped would make life easier for other players, but especially kids, wrestling with the same decision.

"I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," he began. "I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary ... "

A day later, his wish was essentially granted.

Five years ago, there would have been a half-dozen TV trucks parked at the curb and a few dozen reporters milling about on the sidewalk in front of Nassib's home for days. Whether it's a sign of real progress or simply a reflection of our ever-shrinking attention spans, sports headlines have already turned their attention elsewhere. Either way, the next NFL player who comes out probably won't even get a follow-up call.