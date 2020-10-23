Column: Neutral-site World Series hopefully a one-and-done

By having just one game, which falls at the end of a carefully orchestrated week of media events, concerts, parties and all sorts of associated revelry, the Super Bowl has masterfully created a model that culminates with a huge swath of the nation gathering around their TV sets to watch what has become much more than two teams playing for the title.

A best-of-seven World Series, it would seem, hardly allows enough free time for the sort of extracurricular activities that helped transform the Super Bowl into a de facto national holiday. And one doesn't even know if it will go seven games. It could be over in four.

Also, the Super Bowl's most glaring drawback is the lack of crowd atmosphere inside the stadium for the game. The seats are largely doled out as high-priced perks to the league's biggest corporate backers, with only about a third of the tickets reserved for actual fans of the two teams.

Instead of a raucous stadium, the game is usually played before a largely disinterested crowd that seems mostly concerned with being seen at the biggest game of the year rather than who wins.

At a neutral-site World Series, that would only be magnified over a long series.