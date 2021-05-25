Column: Never No. 1, Mickelson's legacy will be longevity

As for team competitions, Mickelson played his first Presidents Cup in 1994 and was part of every U.S. team until the last one in 2019 at Royal Melbourne. He hasn't missed a Ryder Cup since his 3-0 debut at Oak Hill in 1995.

Whether he's at Whistling Straits in September is to be determined.

The last American to win a major and be left off the Ryder Cup team was Todd Hamilton, the British Open winner in 2004. The last American major winner left off any team was Keegan Bradley, who won the PGA Championship as a rookie in 2011. The final pick for the Presidents Cup went to Bill Haas, the FedEx Cup champion.

Neither was named Phil Mickelson.

Most remarkable about his longevity is that he kept working harder even as progress was difficult to see.

Mickelson had gone more than two years without winning — except for two times he played on the 50-and-over PGA Tour Champions — and nine months without finishing in the top 20. He fell out of the top 100 in the world in March. The last time he was outside the top 100 was August 1993, three weeks after Jordan Spieth was born.

And still he pressed on without any secret sauce except to keep trying.