Column: Nicklaus has plenty of advice for anyone who asks

Nicklaus, the greatest of them all in the majors, can relate.

"Are you kidding? Sure," Nicklaus said when asked if there were courses he didn't like or didn't suit him or kept him from preparing properly.

He mentioned Pecan Valley in San Antonio for the 1968 PGA Championship (missed cut) and Oak Tree north of Oklahoma City in the 1988 PGA Championship. He also mentioned never playing well at Royal St. George's, and the record bears that out. Nicklaus either won or was runner-up at every British links except Royal St. George's and Royal Troon.

That was on him.

"You're not supposed to fit the golf course to your eye, you're supposed to fit your eye to the golf course," he said. "If you got one that doesn't fit you, you've got to work a little extra hard to make it fit. That's basically all it is."

One that stings was Oak Tree, mainly because he had to stay over to work TV. Nicklaus said his wife, Barbara, took their youngest son to McDonald's and brought back a sippy cup filled with orange juice and a note that read: "There is no excuse for not being properly prepared."

"I've still got that cup," Nicklaus said. "She's absolutely dead right."