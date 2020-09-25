Column: No asterisk needed for most unusual baseball season

Granted, 16 playoff teams is too many, but an expansion from 10 to 12 should certainly be on the table. That way, the two division winners in each league would get a first-round bye, while the remaining division winner and best second-place team from each league could host an entire best-of-three series against a pair of wild-card teams.

We're particularly intrigued with the all-games-in-one-city format of the wild-card round, which will be used next week in empty stadiums mainly as a way to cut down on travel that could potentially expose teams to the virus.

Let's see how that works with fans in the stands and a real home-field advantage, which will hopefully be possible next year.

Baseball must remain diligent through the playoffs, which after the opening round will be played entirely at neutral sites to mimic the NBA and NHL bubbles that have been so successful at stifling the virus.

But the hard part, it would seem, is over.

"I'm proud of how they handed this whole situation, the whole two months," Snitker said, speaking for his own team though he could've been referring to everyone. "They followed the protocols from the get-go, which was hard to do. We got through the whole thing, and now we get rewarded for it."