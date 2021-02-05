Column: On eve of Super Bowl, Goodell takes a victory lap

"I know we have learned to work in a very difficult environment, and we will do it again," Goodell said. "That is one of the things we learned ... hearing clubs and the NFLPA saying our relationship has never been stronger. I interpret that as a trust that has been built here that will take us forward and will be the long-lasting legacy of this season."

If so, perhaps more than one victory lap is in order. The two sides wrapped up a 10-year CBA just as the pandemic was hitting, and the promise of fewer labor battles over the next decade is one that fans can cheer. There's so much money flowing into the league that reasonable people should be able to figure out how to divvy it up fairly.

And if they can overcome a pandemic together, they should also be able to figure out solutions to other issues. That includes coaching diversity and the shadow ban of Colin Kaepernick, both of which were addressed by Goodell only in broad strokes.

But Goodell was quick to point out 1.2 million people attended games this year despite the pandemic — and did it without any known outbreaks. He noted that 70% of the league's games were decided by eight points or less, and that the level of play was as good — maybe even better — than ever.