Column: One number looms large in Super Bowl of numbers

The Super Bowl is always defined by numbers, this one perhaps more than others because there's one number — positive tests for COVID-19 this week — that no one wants to see.

Still, this Super Bowl like no other remains a Super Bowl much like any other. That means the usual numbers, like a spread of 3 1-2 points favoring the Kansas City Chiefs, and enough statistical bets to help lift money from the pockets of fans across the nation.

Then, of course, there's the number 43, which happens to be Tom Brady's age. And by the end of the week, there will surely be a record number of times he's asked about when he will be ready to retire.

``I think I'll know when it's time,'' Brady said Monday as the traditional Super Bowl media day unfolded on Zoom without the past spectacle of anyone dressed in a wedding gown asking him to marry her.

If that wasn't enough of a departure from Super Bowl norms, Brady took out his cell phone to start his Zoom so he could remember this, the strangest of his 10 Super Bowl openers.

``I've got to get a picture of this,'' he said.