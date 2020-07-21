Column: Players shouldn't get too comfortable with no fans

It led to an awkward exchange before the tournament when Jack Nicklaus was asked about the difficult decision his team made to not have fans.

"We didn't make it. The tour made the decision," Nicklaus said.

Nicklaus then eased off blaming the tour and suggested players had objections, especially with pro-ams, even with testing for everyone involved.

"They're trying to make a living," Nicklaus said. "And that makes it very difficult for them. In this particular time and what's going on, I don't blame them for wanting to make sure that they can stay safe and stay in a bit of a bubble and make sure that the whole world gets to watch good, quality championship golf."

Commissioner Jay Monahan owned that as a tour decision, adding everyone was on the same page. "We're going to return our spectators, we're going to return our pro-ams when we feel it's the right time," he said.

How soon is anyone's guess.

The U.S. Open on Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York is the next possibility. Domestically for the PGA Tour, it would be Oct. 1-4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. Its executive director, Steve Jent, was at the Memorial, hopeful to see how fans would work. Instead, he saw a lot of empty space and vacant tents.