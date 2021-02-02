Column: Reed's reputation from Bahamas the ultimate penalty

Moving past this one will be almost impossible.

As far as the PGA Tour is concerned, Reed did nothing wrong on the 10th hole of the third round at the Farmers Insurance Open. And according to the Rules of Golf, which relies on facts over reputation, the tour was right.

"He operated the way the rules permit him to operate," said John Mutch, the tour's senior tournament director.

This was about optics. Mostly, it was about Reed.

He pulled his approach from a fairway bunker into thick grass left of the 10th green. Approaching where a volunteer had marked the spot with a tiny flag, Reed asked if the ball bounced. "No, I didn't see it bounce," the volunteered replied.

He turned to his playing partners, PGA Tour rookie Will Gordon and second-year player Robby Shelton, and told them, "They said it didn't bounce," and that he would check for an embedded lie. Crouching over, he marked the spot with a tee, put the ball in the palm of his hand and kept probing the turf for about 5 seconds when he called for an official. And then he poked around for another five seconds.

"I believe it broke ground, but I'm going to let you make that call," Reed told Brad Fabel, the rules official.