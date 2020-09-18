Column: Remembering the last series to be played in one park

Fortunately, according to Mead, another resident of the apartment building was out of town for the month. The Southworths were able to move into the unoccupied unit during the series, snuffing out that potential crisis.

Managerial housing is not likely to be an issue when this year's World Series is held entirely at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas because of the coronavirus pandemic. But there will be plenty of other logistical matters to sort out at the neutral-site series — most notably, whether fans will be able to attend after a season in which all games have been played in empty stadiums.

Seventy-six-years ago, Sportsman Park was packed over six straight days — no need for travel days with both teams at home — for what would be the only all-St. Louis World Series.

(The only other ballpark to host an entire World Series was the Polo Grounds, where the New York Giants defeated their then-tenants, the New York Yankees, in 1921 and 1922. Yankee Stadium opened in 1923, and the rest is history.)

Mayor Aloys P. Kaufmann proclaimed the week beginning Oct. 2, 1944, as "St. Louis Baseball Week." The city pretty much ground to a halt to cheer on its two teams as they battled for baseball's ultimate crown.