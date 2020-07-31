Column: SEC moves raise question — Is season even worth it?

"We have an obligation to try to play," he said. "Whether its volleyball or soccer or football, young people have a three-, four-, five-year window to participate in college sports. We have an obligation to try to make that happen, but it's got to be done in a safe manner. They have to feel like it's safe, and their parents have to feel it's safe. We have to learn to live in the COVID society."

We already knew that college football was prepared to press forward without its glorious intersectional games — even a storied series such as Notre Dame vs. Southern Cal, which has been put on hold for the first time since World War II.

But the SEC took things a step further with its conference-only scheduling decision, which wiped out any hopes of saving four in-state rivalries against ACC opponents, all traditionally played on the final Saturday of the regular season.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech. Florida vs. Florida State. South Carolina vs. Clemson. Kentucky vs. Louisville.

All of them, gone.