Column: Sticky stuff should just be the start for baseball

The newly implemented enforcement of the ban on sticky stuff on baseballs won't suddenly make things more interesting. MLB has let things go for too long to get the game back in one fell swoop.

But it just might prompt other changes to save the game we all love.

Manfred seems to understand that, even if he has presided over a degradation of baseball that began in earnest on Bud Selig's watch. America's national pastime is on its way to becoming a niche sport, and those running it ignore the slide in popularity at their own risk.

That there are more strikeouts than hits is only one part of a bigger problem. Baseball has turned into home run derby, with pitchers throwing as hard as they can, hitters swinging even harder, and little else happening otherwise.

Meanwhile, those who love the game for its strategy and nuances have watched, baffled that it could go this far.

That Manfred decided his first line of attack will be against cheaters who load up baseballs with sticky substances is, of course, loaded with irony. This is the same commissioner who refused to punish Houston players after they cheated their way to a World Series title in 2017, and he follows a commissioner who did little about steroid cheaters who helped get us where we are today.