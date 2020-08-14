Column: Still time for college football to avoid a real mess

No surprise there.

"It's going to take some time to heal," said Ryan Day, coach of Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State "But if we put one foot in front of the other, we're going to get going again."

If, by some miracle, the various parties come to their senses and agree to hammer out a reasonable solution that won't really please any of them, maybe it'll look something like this:

— An eight-game, conference-only regular season that begins the week after the Feb. 7 Super Bowl. Build in a pair of off weeks to avoid conflicts with the NCAA basketball tournaments, which would also provide a window to make up any virus-related postponements. Midweek games would be held ahead of the Final Four, and the regular season would end on April 17. Yes, the weather would be brutal in many parts of the country, but that could be worth it if more fans can safely attend games because the virus has subsided in a significant way.