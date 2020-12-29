Column: Tales from the tour in a pandemic-shortened year

Jordan Spieth lost too many tee shots and lost his ability to contend. He did not entirely lose his sense of humor.

Spieth was grinding as hard as ever on the range before the final round of the Mexico Championship. Some 15 feet behind him, two acquaintances were talking about golf. One of them had to cancel on a Saturday morning outing and asked the other how it went. Apparently, not very well. One said to the other: "It's amazing. I haven't played golf in 47 days and I go out there and expect everything to be just like it was."

Spieth suddenly backed off his 7-iron and walked over to them.

"You know what's weird? I've played golf 42 out of the last 47 days and I feel the same way," he said.

And then he showed a slight smile and went back to work.

***

Commissioner Jay Monahan was at Colonial for the PGA Tour's return following the pandemic-caused shutdown. There were meetings, as usual, along with catching up with a few players. And then he did a virtual news conference. Questions ranged from how many positive tests would force another shutdown and what the tour had planned in response to social injustice campaigns.

One question stumped him: Have you seen any impressive shots?